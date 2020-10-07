Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) CEO Bradley H. Feldmann Sells 17,205 Shares

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $989,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CUB opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.57. Cubic Co. has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $75.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $350.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.81 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. Analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cubic by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,574,000 after acquiring an additional 51,796 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Cubic by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,160,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,744,000 after acquiring an additional 390,185 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cubic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 759,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Cubic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,572,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Cubic by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 558,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,815,000 after acquiring an additional 72,425 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cubic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cubic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cubic from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cubic from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

