Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will report earnings per share of $2.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cubic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the lowest is $1.79. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $350.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.81 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cubic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cubic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cubic from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cubic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of CUB stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cubic has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average is $43.57.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Cubic’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

In other news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $989,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,569 shares of company stock worth $1,010,920. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 2.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cubic in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 2.6% in the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 3.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

