Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) to announce earnings per share of $2.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cubic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.28 and the lowest is $1.79. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cubic will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $350.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.81 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on CUB shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cubic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cubic from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of CUB opened at $58.24 on Friday. Cubic has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.57. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

In related news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $989,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,920. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Cubic in the second quarter worth $1,579,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cubic by 30.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cubic by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cubic by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cubic in the second quarter worth $28,000.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

