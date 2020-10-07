Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Increased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cummins were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 0.3% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins by 1.0% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 2.6% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Cummins by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $216.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.48. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $220.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.33.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

