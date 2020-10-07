CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Decreased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 23,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 3,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.94.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

