Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CFO Sells $825,000.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) CFO Ching Jaw sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ching Jaw also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Friday, August 21st, Ching Jaw sold 25,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.48. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 145,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 187.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 199,256 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,524.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 208,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 195,837 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYTK. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.