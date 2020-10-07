DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – DA Davidson increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report issued on Friday, October 2nd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.95. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ FY2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NUS. ValuEngine downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

NUS stock opened at $54.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.86. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $57.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $612.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,773.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 778,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,019,000 after acquiring an additional 737,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 40.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,339,000 after acquiring an additional 215,271 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 55.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 709,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 252,803 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $1,125,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 93,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $320,602.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 51,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,352.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,069 shares of company stock worth $2,340,688. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

