Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €53.00 ($62.35) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DAI. Bank of America set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €45.50 ($53.53).

Shares of DAI opened at €48.13 ($56.62) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -171.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is €44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.13. Daimler has a 1 year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 1 year high of €54.50 ($64.12).

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

