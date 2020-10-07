DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) & Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Head-To-Head Analysis

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DarioHealth and Neuronetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 Neuronetics 0 1 3 0 2.75

DarioHealth presently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.99%. Neuronetics has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.16%. Given Neuronetics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than DarioHealth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of DarioHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Neuronetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

DarioHealth has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DarioHealth and Neuronetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $7.56 million 17.08 -$17.74 million ($8.00) -1.92 Neuronetics $62.66 million 1.76 -$29.04 million ($1.58) -3.70

DarioHealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neuronetics. Neuronetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DarioHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DarioHealth and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -293.20% -165.09% -118.29% Neuronetics -63.77% -82.79% -37.21%

Summary

Neuronetics beats DarioHealth on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. It offers Dario Engage software platform, where the company digitally engages with Dario users and assists them in monitoring their chronic illnesses, as well as provides them with coaching, support, digital communications, and real time alerts, trends, and pattern analysis. DarioHealth Corp. markets its products directly to consumer cash sales, as well as retail pharmacy and distributors; and through e-stores. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrist customers. Neuronetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

