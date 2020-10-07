Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Datadog from $65.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.82.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $103.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,196.00. Datadog has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $109.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 11,250 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $1,156,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,153,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 3,509 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $320,441.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,581,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,711,263 shares of company stock worth $149,005,472 over the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Datadog by 430.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 65,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Datadog by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 22.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $7,265,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at $1,697,000. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

