David J. Schlanger Sells 40,000 Shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 40,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,149,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David J. Schlanger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, David J. Schlanger sold 2,214 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $63,276.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.96. Progyny Inc has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.86 million. Research analysts forecast that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Progyny by 261.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,009,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 132.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,520,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,114 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Progyny by 163.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,220,000 after acquiring an additional 678,054 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Progyny by 21.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,512,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,665,000 after acquiring an additional 617,246 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the second quarter valued at about $15,109,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

