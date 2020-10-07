David J. Schlanger Sells 40,000 Shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $1,177,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David J. Schlanger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, David J. Schlanger sold 2,214 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $63,276.12.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01. Progyny Inc has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.96.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 133.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 45.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

