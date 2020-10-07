David Linetsky Sells 4,477 Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) SVP David Linetsky sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $138,652.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:PHR opened at $31.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $34.85.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 22,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 41,989 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1,618.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

