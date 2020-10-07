Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Boosts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $125.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.35 and its 200-day moving average is $123.24. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

