Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Buys 17,208 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2,043.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 105.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,185 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 11.3% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 11.8% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 31,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

NYSE CVX opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $135.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2,423.33 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.