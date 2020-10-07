Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Buys New Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,023 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,771 shares in the company, valued at $10,683,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,534 shares of company stock worth $8,630,908 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $358.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $345.50 and its 200 day moving average is $318.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $363.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 price objective (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.78.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

