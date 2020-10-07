Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 14,531,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,794 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,899,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,102,000 after buying an additional 2,083,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,131,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,523,000 after buying an additional 1,521,340 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,533,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,225,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,920,000 after buying an additional 537,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.18.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

