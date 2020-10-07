Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Invests $1.66 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its position in Caterpillar by 128.2% in the second quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 76.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

NYSE:CAT opened at $151.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.39. The stock has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $156.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

