Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Invests $1.79 Million in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000. Progressive comprises about 1.2% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Progressive by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Progressive by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total transaction of $1,653,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,269.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at $43,227,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,591 shares of company stock valued at $10,012,980 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR stock opened at $95.12 on Wednesday. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.43.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

