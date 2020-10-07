Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Invests $1.84 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.2% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Deere & Company by 12.0% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 19.2% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Deere & Company by 103.9% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $181.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.98.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $6,726,372. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DE opened at $226.12 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $231.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.51.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.