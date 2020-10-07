Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,965 shares during the quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venrock Management V LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,128,765,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795,087 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,100,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $298,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $2,120,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,649,745 shares of company stock worth $103,415,292. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NET stock opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38. Cloudflare Inc has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $45.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.97.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.