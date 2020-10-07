Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Sells 5,652 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lessened its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Roku by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Roku by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $204.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.75. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $208.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of -178.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $356.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,689.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,050,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,997 shares of company stock valued at $71,651,479 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.