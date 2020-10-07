Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,220 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 13,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 203,273 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 42,420 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,454 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.34.

Shares of FCX opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

