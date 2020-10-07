Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares in the company, valued at $265,023.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 9,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.32, for a total value of $5,216,859.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,954.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,486 shares of company stock valued at $106,890,169 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $573.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.12.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $505.87 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.57 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $499.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.76. The stock has a market cap of $223.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

