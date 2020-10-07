Delta Air Lines (DAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 13th. Analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post earnings of ($3.10) per share for the quarter.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

