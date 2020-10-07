Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) PT Raised to $51.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of DAL opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,150,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,697,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,562,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,193,000 after acquiring an additional 130,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,986 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 260.3% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,245,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,298 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,143,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after acquiring an additional 918,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

