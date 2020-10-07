Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Denny’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Denny’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Denny’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $10.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.48. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $23.05.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Denny’s had a net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $40.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Denny’s will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $98,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,542 shares in the company, valued at $992,287.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Denny’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 148,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Denny’s during the first quarter worth $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Denny’s by 7.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 3,978.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

