DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Raised to $47.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.55% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $44.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.72. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -191.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

