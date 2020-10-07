Derek J. Maetzold Sells 18,640 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 18,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total transaction of $962,569.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.86 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $38.78. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 11.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

CSTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 165.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 111.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 153.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

