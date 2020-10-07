Deutsche Bank Boosts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $81.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex stock opened at $79.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 4,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $318,268.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $7,774,127.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares in the company, valued at $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 76.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.