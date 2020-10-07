Deutz (ETR:DEZ) PT Set at €7.50 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) has been given a €7.50 ($8.82) price target by investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.65% from the stock’s current price.

DEZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.50 ($6.47) price target on Deutz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €5.98 ($7.04).

ETR:DEZ opened at €5.19 ($6.10) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83. Deutz has a 1-year low of €2.62 ($3.09) and a 1-year high of €6.19 ($7.28). The firm has a market capitalization of $626.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.06.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

