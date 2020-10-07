DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Coverage Initiated at Compass Point

Equities researchers at Compass Point started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $5.75 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRH. Bank of America lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

NYSE DRH opened at $5.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.68.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 417,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 148,476 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 415,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 100,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,995 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.