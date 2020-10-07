digitiliti (OTCMKTS:DIGI) versus NetApp (OTCMKTS:NTAP) Head-To-Head Survey

digitiliti (OTCMKTS:DIGI) and NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

digitiliti has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetApp has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares digitiliti and NetApp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio digitiliti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NetApp $5.41 billion 1.78 $819.00 million $3.53 12.28

NetApp has higher revenue and earnings than digitiliti.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of NetApp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of digitiliti shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of NetApp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares digitiliti and NetApp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets digitiliti N/A N/A N/A NetApp 14.47% 240.01% 10.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for digitiliti and NetApp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score digitiliti 0 0 0 0 N/A NetApp 3 13 6 0 2.14

NetApp has a consensus price target of $52.28, suggesting a potential upside of 20.57%. Given NetApp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NetApp is more favorable than digitiliti.

Summary

NetApp beats digitiliti on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

digitiliti Company Profile

Digitiliti, Inc. provides online data protection solutions to the small and medium business and small to medium enterprise markets in the United States. It offers DigiBAK, an online data backup and recovery service for various machines in a network, including desktops, laptops, and file and print servers. The company also provides DigiLIBE, an information management software that moves and manages information objects, which are human recognized content, such as a word document or an excel spreadsheet. It serves various data intensive industries, including financial services, engineering and scientific, construction, health care, education, and legal services. The company sells and supports its solutions and services through direct sales, value-added remarketers, and third-party integrators. Digitiliti, Inc. is based in Breezy Point, Minnesota.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc. provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud. The company also provides cloud Infrastructure solutions, including FlexPod, a portfolio of pre-validated designs and integration; NetApp advisor converged systems; NetApp HCI enterprise-scale hyper converged cloud infrastructure; and NetApp StorageGRID Webscale object storage software. In addition, it offers storage systems and software, such as all-flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; NetApp ONTAP storage operating system; NetApp ONTAP Select, which offers robust enterprise storage services; NetApp flex array storage virtualization software; NetApp SnapCenter backup management software; NetApp SnapMirror data replication software; NetApp MetroCluster business continuity software; NetApp SnapLock data compliance software; SANtricity storage operating system; and NetApp SolidFire element operating systems. In addition, it provides software and hardware maintenance, professional, and customer education and training services, as well as support solutions. The company serves energy, financial services, government, high technology, Internet, life sciences, healthcare services, manufacturing, media, entertainment, animation, video postproduction, and telecommunications sectors through a direct sales force and channel partners. NetApp, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Lenovo to help customers modernize IT and enhance their digital transformation. NetApp, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

