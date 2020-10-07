DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of DLH in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. DLH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Get DLH alerts:

Shares of DLH stock opened at $9.12 on Monday. DLH has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $112.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.03.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DLH in the second quarter worth $286,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in DLH by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,846,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DLH in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in DLH in the second quarter valued at $5,143,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in DLH in the second quarter valued at $809,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.