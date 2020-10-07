Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Benjamin Curtis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 29th, Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $106,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,125 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.65, for a total value of $470,981.25.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $427.53 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $435.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $407.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.33.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $422.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $441.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 330.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

