Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $385.00 to $445.00. The company traded as high as $438.00 and last traded at $438.00, with a volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $433.78.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.69.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.36, for a total transaction of $1,048,400.00. Also, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,068 shares of company stock worth $10,234,037 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 330.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $407.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.78.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

