Donald Garner Buys 246,667 Shares of Red River Resources Limited (ASX:RVR) Stock

Red River Resources Limited (ASX:RVR) insider Donald Garner acquired 246,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,300.05 ($23,785.75).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93.

Get Red River Resources alerts:

Red River Resources Company Profile

Red River Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral projects in Australia. It explores for zinc, copper, lead, gold, silver, and base metal deposits. The company focuses on the development of the Thalanga zinc project, which is located in the southwest of Charters Towers in Northern Queensland.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.