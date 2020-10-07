Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DGICA. BidaskClub lowered Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.06. Donegal Group has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $192.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.70 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack Lee Hess purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,796 shares in the company, valued at $700,222.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Albert Folmar sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $127,199.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,389.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 285,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,788 and sold 161,121 shares valued at $2,387,638. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 604.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 96,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 82,673 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Donegal Group by 312.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 69,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 52,736 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $659,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 356,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 28,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

