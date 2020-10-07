Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

DORM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products stock opened at $95.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.19. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $97.42.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $135,295.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 5.4% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 104.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 1.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.