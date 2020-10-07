DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Upgraded at Main First Bank

DUFRY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) was upgraded by research analysts at Main First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DUFRY AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

DUFRY opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00. DUFRY AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

About DUFRY AG/ADR

Dufry AG operates as a travel retail company in Southern Europe, Africa, the United Kingdom, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, Latin America, and North America. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

