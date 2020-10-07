Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Dunkin' Brands Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Dunkin' Brands Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dunkin' Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dunkin' Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dunkin' Brands Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Get Dunkin' Brands Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $80.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.87. Dunkin' Brands Group has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $85.55.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. Dunkin' Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dunkin' Brands Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $3,194,837.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,724.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNKN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,833,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after buying an additional 2,186,771 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dunkin' Brands Group during the 1st quarter worth about $79,706,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dunkin' Brands Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 428,104 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dunkin' Brands Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,736,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,192,000 after purchasing an additional 309,140 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Dunkin' Brands Group by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 367,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 296,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin' Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin' Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin' Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.