Duxton Water Limited (D2O.AX) (ASX:D2O) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

Duxton Water Limited (D2O.AX) (ASX:D2O) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This is a boost from Duxton Water Limited (D2O.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Get Duxton Water Limited (D2O.AX) alerts:

Duxton Water Limited (D2O.AX) Company Profile

Duxton Water Limited provides water supply solutions through its water entitlements. It serves various agricultural industries, including dairy, viticulture, citrus, broadacre, olives, almonds, and dried fruit. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Stirling, Australia.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Duxton Water Limited (D2O.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duxton Water Limited (D2O.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.