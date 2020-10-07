Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL) Director Timothy Jay Termuende Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL) Director Timothy Jay Termuende sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$14,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,231,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$357,034.56.

Timothy Jay Termuende also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, Timothy Jay Termuende sold 100,000 shares of Eagle Plains Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total value of C$14,000.00.

Eagle Plains Resources stock opened at C$0.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 million and a PE ratio of 16.00. Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13.

About Eagle Plains Resources

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It owns approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

