Eagle Point Income Company Inc (NYSE:EIC) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Eagle Point Income Company Inc (NYSE:EIC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is an increase from Eagle Point Income’s previous dividend of $0.08.

EIC stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Income has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter.

About Eagle Point Income

There is no company description available for Eagle Point Income Co Inc

