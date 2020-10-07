Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Raised to $88.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s previous close.

EMN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a $91.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.37.

Shares of EMN opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $86.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.75.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,121,000 after buying an additional 531,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,304,000 after buying an additional 344,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,746,000 after buying an additional 527,002 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,014,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,840,000 after buying an additional 45,263 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

