Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) will announce earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Eaton Vance posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eaton Vance.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 172.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EV opened at $40.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.81. Eaton Vance has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $51.79.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

