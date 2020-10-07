Edgeless (EDG) Price Hits $0.0054 on Exchanges

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $641,520.95 and $792.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020308 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00042592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.46 or 0.04781696 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00056766 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00031923 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

EDG is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

