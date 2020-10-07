Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $73.26 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $80.00. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.54% from the company’s current price.

EIDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. SVB Leerink downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.66.

EIDX stock opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.37 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Eidos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.77.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts anticipate that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $399,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,408.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 3,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $156,599.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,227.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,402 shares of company stock worth $570,343. Corporate insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIDX. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,889,000 after buying an additional 604,308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 56.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 251,429 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $10,435,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $4,767,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,774,000. 31.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

