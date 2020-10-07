Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. “

ESALY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS:ESALY opened at $92.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.48. Eisai has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $92.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Eisai had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 18.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eisai will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

