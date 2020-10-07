Ellaism Price Reaches $0.0020 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Ellaism has a market cap of $38,968.83 and approximately $81.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.92 or 0.03199868 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00048858 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

